A new community radio station was launched earlier this week.

Hive FM, operated at the BHive Community Hub in Grantham, officially hit the airwaves on Monday (October 28).

Those involved in its launch will come together to celebrate later today (Friday, November 1).

The Hive FM logo.

Rob Dixon, roving reporter and lead volunteer at the BHive, said: “We have had some incredible comments.

“Right from the first show on Monday, a lot of people turned up to listen to the first ever show at Hive FM.”

The launch of the radio station was helped by £53,443 of funding from South Kesteven District Council’s prosperity fund.

It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.