Drop-in session offers Grantham residents chance to view South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 03 April 2024

A drop-in session will give residents a chance to view a local plan which will shape the district’s future.

Cour Charmaine Morgan will be holding the session at St Anne’s Church in Harrowby Road, Grantham, next Tuesday (April 9) from 9am until 11am.

Residents will be able to view the South Kesteven District Council draft local plan, for which a eight-week consultation is currently underway for and ends on April 25.

South Kesteven District Council offices. | Image: Stock
Refreshments will be available and if residents wish to make comments, Coun Morgan is happy to record them and pass them on.

