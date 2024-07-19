I’m going to have to start with the menu. Oh yes, the menu.

If, like me, you’re used to walking into a pub, cocking your head slightly sidewards as you check out the drink options available before taking a sharp intake of breath and making awful small talk with whoever’s serving to gain you a valuable few extra seconds ahead of making your choice then I always thought you were doing pubs right.

You know it, that very British thing of wanting to make the perfect decision but feeling guilty about eating too much into the barmaid’s WhatsApp time.

The Green Man at Ropsley

But all this changed after a recent visit to The Green Man, a beautiful stone pub in Ropsley.

After walking into the pub, cocking my head slightly sidewards as I checked out the drink options available before taking a sharp intake of breath and making awful small talk with the young lad serving to gain a valuable few extra seconds ahead of making my choice, I collected my drink and took a table.

And there it was in front of me. The menu.

Inside The Green Man

A thick, bound book with pages upon pages upon pages of booze options; four dedicated to gin, two to wine, one to rum and plenty more to other beers, spirits and liqueurs.

It was like being in the posh bar on a cruise ship, or in an expensive French restaurant, or somewhere else that I can’t afford to go but have been told about.

By now it was too little too late as I’d already ordered my drink, tragically a non-alcoholic ale as I was behind the wheel.

Just two pages of the vast drinks menu

However, this was arguably a good thing as otherwise - in the interests of research, of course - I may have had to try a Kwak Belgian Beer (8.4% - £6.75), a bottle of Timmerman’s Peche (4%, £5.65) or a big fat shot of The Lakes Pink Grapefruit gin (46%, £4.25), which, I read, is ‘bursting with uplifting citrus notes’.

Maybe next time, eh?

The Green Man is very much centred around dining (the hot drinks and dessert menus plastered on wine bottles as labels a nice touch), and I understand it’s a very popular place to head for some good nosh. Indeed, doing my research I read one reviewer lament having to turn down a threesome here.

The bar at The Green Man in Ropsley

It was then, as I looked up from my phone, I noticed there was indeed a trio of us supping away in the room. But the old boy at the bar looked more interested in his ale and I was even less attracted to my drinking companion.

But it was great to see the bar area still had that drinkers’ feel. An assortment of local posters and photos of years gone by hinted that this was very much a community-minded place, as did the notice board which shared local information as well as proudly displaying a poster reminding you you’re drinking in a 2023 Countryside Alliance Awards East of England Pub Champion.

But there was still a little room left for a banter poster explaining the tariff for the bar answering your wife/girlfriend calls.

There was a community feel to the place

‘He’s just left’ would cost you £2 while ‘he never comes in anymore’ sets you back a tenner.

Well worth the peace of mind, especially as the first one would cost you less than a bottle of Kwak.

There was also - and I write these words carefully - a nice touch in the gents.

I hate driving

Here the urinals were not your regular porcelain pots but instead two strategically sliced beer kegs. The circle of life, eh Elton?.

I’d seen similar once before abroad, where a banner charmingly described this as the ‘recycling department’.

The circle of life. The urinals were quirky

But it’s good to see The Green Man clearly has better standards, and the drinks here certainly don’t taste of, well, y’know.

This was a nice pub and, if you ever go, let me offer you two pieces of advice: check the menu before ordering… and let someone else drive.

A pleasant welcome

THE GREEN MAN, HIGH STREET, ROPSLEY, NG33 4BE

DECOR: It’s a good looking, nice old stone pub. There’s a community feel to the place and a lot of nice, well thought out quirks. 4/5

DRINK: This designated driver had to settle for a low-alcoholic Old Speckled Hen, which wasn’t too bad, but not the real thing. 2/5

PRICE: I paid £4.35, which is around the going rate. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: The place was quiet as the staff prepared for the evening diners to come in. Not the pub’s fault, just my timing. 3/5

STAFF: The young lad behind the bar popped over when someone needed serving before retreating to the dining area to chat with his colleagues. 3/5

