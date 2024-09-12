If you spent long enough in the Cinco Lounge I’ve no doubt you’d end up with a pretty stiff neck.

No space is wasted in this Grantham restaurant and I spent more time allowing my eyes to scan the many artworks that hang from the walls than the menu after taking my seat at a Lichtenstein-inspired pop art table.

That was until a forthright cough from my dining partner reminded me we here to eat, not unearth our new favourite impressionist.

Cinco Lounge, Grantham

The decor was a real mish-mash of styles

From still life to portraits to a bizarre cartoon of Henry VIII, there’s a bit of everything in the decor to pique the interest.

And that’s just the walls.

There’s little repetition to the furniture itself, meaning each visit could be a pretty different experience. Not a bad way to keep ‘em keen, I suppose.

Plenty to keep you occupied on the walls

A community feel

I went for the steak frites; a 28-day aged rump steak with garlic butter, veggie parmesan, rocket salad and sweet potato fries, washed down with a sherbert lemonade.

At first this appeared to be a pretty standard lemonade, until the barman grabbed a big jar of sherbert from the shelf behind and began generously spooning the white stuff in.

For a moment it felt like I was trapped in a Roald Dahl story (no, not The Twits, before you start).

The steak frites left me wanting more

Fancy curling up with a good book?

My wife Laura fancied a bang bang and opted for the buttermilk fried chicken version over the veggie option of cauliflower.

Noodles, pak choi, broccoli and mushrooms were all thrown into this Asian-inspired dish, topped with bang bang cocunut sauce and sesame seeds.

Her drink of choice was a pint of Cruzcampo.

The bang bang was a lovely fusion of flavours

Inside Cinco Lounge

As we waited for our orders to arrive a young girl emerged from under the stairs and gave us a sweet smile.

A little further inspection I noticed the area had been converted into a child’s play area (I told you the walls were distracting).

Offering somewhere for the kids to run riot is always a nice touch, especially for the parents keen for some respite and quick chat.

A lager and a sherbert lemonade

No space was wasted at Cinco Lounge

The four legged little ones are also catered for, not only welcome but able to enjoy one of the free dog treats on the bar.

For £19.95 and a gutbusting 1,093 calories (the menu came with a handy guide for the health conscious) I must admit the frites left me wanting a bit more, even if I couldn’t argue with the taste.

A look at the menu

There was art for, ahem, all tastes

Thankfully, I was saved by my dining partner offering me the chance to clean up her plate, the bang bang being a delightful fusion of taste.

Teamwork, eh.

Even the kids are catered for

Eat My Words

Out of five:

Food: The food was great, but the steak frites left me still wanting more. ***

Drink: The sherbert lemonade was a sweet treat, but one was enough. ***

Decor: The place was a total mish-mash of styles and tastes. I liked it a lot. ****

Staff: Cheery and polite and extremely generous with the sherbert. ***

Price: At £19.95 for the steak frites, £14.50 for the bang bang chicken, £3.85 for the sherbert lemon and £5.30 for the Cruzcampo, the meal felt a step to the pricey side. ***

The team behind the Cinco Lounge is also about to open up in Spalding (under the name Petalo Lounge), so perhaps this visit offered a flavour of what to expect in November when it welcomes its first customers.

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk