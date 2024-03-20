A1 northbound at Grantham reopens after crash between lorry and car
The A1 northbound near Grantham has reopened following a crash between a lorry and car this morning (Wednesday).
The road was closed between the A607 and A52 after a HGV caused damage to the central reservation.
Police, the East Midlands Ambulance Service, and firefighters were all called to the scene and diversions were put in place.
No one was reported to be injured, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The vehicles, a car and a lorry, were recovered and emergency barrier repairs were completed this afternoon.
All lanes reopened just after 5pm today, however there remains congestion in the area.
It is the second crash involving a lorry to cause disruption this week.
The A1 was closed for several hours on Monday after a lorry crashed through the central reservation at Colsterworth.