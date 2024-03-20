Home   Grantham   News   Article

A1 northbound at Grantham reopens after crash between lorry and car

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:34, 20 March 2024
 | Updated: 18:04, 20 March 2024

The A1 northbound near Grantham has reopened following a crash between a lorry and car this morning (Wednesday).

The road was closed between the A607 and A52 after a HGV caused damage to the central reservation.

Police, the East Midlands Ambulance Service, and firefighters were all called to the scene and diversions were put in place.

A crash on the A1 at Grantham this morning (March 20). Photo: Paul Clark
No one was reported to be injured, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The vehicles, a car and a lorry, were recovered and emergency barrier repairs were completed this afternoon.

All lanes reopened just after 5pm today, however there remains congestion in the area.

It is the second crash involving a lorry to cause disruption this week.

The A1 was closed for several hours on Monday after a lorry crashed through the central reservation at Colsterworth.

