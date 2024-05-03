A section of the A1 is shut tonight (Friday) after a serious collision.

Both carriageways are closed from the A607 at Grantham to Colsterworth — and are expected to remain shut until ‘at least the early hours’ according to police.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known - but this comes on the day that safety concerns were raised with the A1 again following a string of collisions.

The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography

A police spokesman urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.