Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 shut between Stamford and Grantham after serious crash

By Andrew Brookes
-
andrew.brookes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:40, 03 May 2024
 | Updated: 20:53, 03 May 2024

A section of the A1 is shut tonight (Friday) after a serious collision.

Both carriageways are closed from the A607 at Grantham to Colsterworth — and are expected to remain shut until ‘at least the early hours’ according to police.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known - but this comes on the day that safety concerns were raised with the A1 again following a string of collisions.

The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography
The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography
The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography
The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography
The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography
The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography

A police spokesman urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Andrew Brookes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE