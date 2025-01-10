A section of the A17 will stay shut until lunch time tomorrow (Saturday) following a fatal collision.

A 68-year-old lorry driver and 23-year-old van driver both died after a crash on the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham just after 7am today (Friday, January 10).

The route has been shut as a result — and police have now confirmed this will remain the case for a while longer.

The A17 has been closed since a crash this morning. Photo: RSM Photography

A force spokesman explained: “The stretch of road closed as a result of the collision at the A17 between Brant Broughton and Leadenham will remain closed until lunchtime tomorrow (Saturday, January 11).

“This is for clean up work and the ensure the road is safe to open for traffic.

“Officers have now left the scene, and the closure is being managed by highways, which have put diversion routes in place. We'd advise you check your route before travelling tomorrow.”