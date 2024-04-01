A school has celebrated its recent artistic achievements.

Walton Academy in Grantham concluded its two-day run of Bugsy Malone in March, captivating audiences with “electrifying performances”.

Supported by a live band of professional musicians and Walton students, the show delivered a “sensational” music experience for all.

A spokesperson for the school said: “As the final curtain fell on Bugsy Malone, Walton Academy extended its gratitude to every member of the cast, crew, and the community whose support contributed to the production's success.

“For some students, Bugsy Malone marked a significant milestone in their artistic journey, providing valuable evidence for their qualifications and highlighting their dedication to the performing arts.”

Alongside the show run - which ran from March 19 until March 21 - the school welcomed students from Cliffedale Primary School for a workshop.

The workshop covered singing, dancing and acting, all guided by Walton Academy’s arts teams and members of the Bugsy Malone cast.

The spokesperson added: “Walton Academy extends its gratitude to Cliffedale Primary School for their enthusiastic participation and looks forward to collaborating with more schools in the future to promote artistic exploration and community engagement.

“The success of Bugsy Malone and the interactive workshop, alongside Walton's recent achievement of the Artsmark Gold Award, underscores the school's commitment to fostering creativity, community bonds, and excellence in arts education.”