An acoustic band, comprising four guitarists, is searching for a replacement drummer.

Following the departure of their previous drummer due to personal reasons, the group has reached out for assistance.

The band is regular at The Tap pub, located at the junction of Westgate and Guildhall Street, practising Wednesdays, from 8pm until10pm.

Could you help these local musicians with their drummer problem?

They play blues, country, and rock, mostly from the 60s-70s.

The absence of a drummer has left them in a bind, seeking a musician to fill the void and continue their musical journey.

For more information, email david.john.miles@gmail.com.

Member David Miles said: “I am hoping that there is a drummer out there locally who is desperate to practise legally without annoying their neighbours.”