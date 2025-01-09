Decisions on several planning applications, including a controversial anaerobic digestion plant, will be now delayed.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee was due to discuss plans for the facility at Gunby, which has sparked more than 300 objections, along with a new home in Fulbeck and a children’s home in Hougham.

The council said the decision was made due to adverse weather conditions and road closures caused by flooding earlier this week, which had prevented committee members from undertaking site visits to the locations.

South Kesteven District Council.

“We apologise if this has caused any inconvenience, but it is important that the planning committee has all the information required to make an informed decision, and part of that process is to carry out a site visit,” said a spokesperson.

The decision will be officially made during the planning meeting at 1pm today (Thursday).

Proposal by Ironstone Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Future Biogas Ltd, for an anaerobic digestion facility

Members will still examine plans for a retrospective application for an extension on Arnold Avenue in Grantham and a dropped kerb access on West Street Gardens in Stamford.