Residents will be able to get free transport to a town Christmas event.

Centrebus is once again providing a free Santa bus to the Christmas market and light switch-on in Grantham on Sunday (December 1) from 10.30am until 6pm.

Stuart Forrester, depot manager at Centrebus Grantham, said: “Santa invites everyone to join him and his merry helpers on the special Santa bus service to Grantham Christmas fayre and festive light switch on.

The Santa bus is returning to Grantham!

“Pick up your free Christmas presents from Santa’s helpers on board the special bus services running up to every 30 minutes during the day.

“Donations given by members of the public on the Santa Bus service - daytime or evening - will be given to St Barnabas Hospice.”

The buses will call at - Goodliff Road, Hornsby Road, Trent Road/Meres Leisure Centre, Dysart Road, and Princess Drive, Queensway, Harrowby Lane/Tesco Express, Kenilworth Road, New Beacon Road, Hill Avenue, High Street to and from Grantham Bus Station.

Sunday’s fayre, which is being held in Westgate and Market Place, begins at 11am, and will include 35 stalls offering handmade gifts, seasonal treats and crafts.

The light switch-on will take place at 4.30pm.