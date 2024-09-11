The rainy weather didn’t stop visitors to an annual gala having fun at the weekend.

The Caythorpe Gala was held on Saturday (September 7) and Sunday (September 8) with visitors from afar coming for the attractions, entertainment, games, food and drink, and also to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden and the Battle of Arnhem.

Organiser Laura Leeds has deemed this year’s event as “phenomenal”.

The 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment were special guests at the gala.

She said: “Despite the poor weather, people still came from far and wide.

“We are so pleased the weather didn’t put a damper on the celebrations, with it being the important 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden and the Battle of Arnhem.

“We don’t have exact figures of who attended, but judging on sales and how busy the barbecue was, we had many more visitors than last year.

“We seem to be attracting quite a crowd and growing year on year!”

The D-Day Darlings were the headline act.

On Saturday, the fun kicked off at 12pm when the gala was officially opened by Captain Cripps of the 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment.

The welly wanging championship was also kicked off, with the winning throw being 30.2m.

Caythorpe’s ‘unofficial’ Crufts was also held and headed by Sarah Dalton, of Sarah Dalton’s Dog Training.

Councillor Neil Macer provided a red case tractor for the event.

Other attractions along the day included a Red Case tractor - courtesy of Councillor Neil Macer - Leigh Dixon with his stock cars, and also walkabout goats from Fulbeck.

Three local singers, including Darcey Brown, Mia Dodds and Daryl Smith, took to the stage to entertain crowds.

Headline act was Britain’s Got Talent finalists the D-Day Darlings.

The 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment were on hand for demonstrations.

The 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment marched through the village on Sunday.

A tug of war competition drew in a huge crowd with two matches being held.

On Sunday, the village focused on the Arnhem service at St Vincent’s Church.

The 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment marched from The Waggon and Horses, up to the high street and towards the church. They were followed by veterans who also attended the weekend event.

Lunch was then provided by the army at Caythorpe and Frieston VIllage Hall.

Laura said that she and other organisers, including Carole Atkinson, Pete Leeds and Darran Martin, received “amazing feedback” from the community.

She added: “The gala team did an excellent job. So much feedback was that this was a hugely enjoyable event that even the rain couldn’t ruin!”

Laura also wanted to thank everyone else who was involved in the event.