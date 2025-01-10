An annual swimarathon returns next month for the 36th time.

The Rotary Swimarathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, will take place at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, from Friday, February 7 until Sunday, February 9.

Lead organiser Roger Graves has praised the "commitment and enthusiasm of all those taking part in February”.

Celebrations as the £1 million mark is passed on the Saturday (February 3).

He added: “Nearly 1,300 swimmers and an army of volunteers help to ensure this event runs smoothly.”

Last year, the event smashed all records, raising £52,450 and surpassing the £1 million mark since its launch in 1990.

The money raised has been put towards several things in the Grantham area, including funding an outdoor gym in Wyndham Park, play equipment at Gonerby Hill Foot and Beeden Park, seating around Wyndham Park’s splash pool and also picnic benches.

From last year’s fundraising, organisers are also finalising funding to install keep fit facilities and play equipment in Dysart Park.

Roger added: “All of these projects have a long term benefit for the town.”

In the event, teams of up to six swimmers take part in a 50 minute relay and raise money for charity.

So far, 228 teams are registered. There are four spots left for this year’s event.

Teams that would like to enter can call or text 07454 941349.

This year’s sponsors are: Magnaval Limited, Belvoir Group, Grantham Estates, Hood Parkes Accountants, Specsavers, Tony Ruby Estate Agent, Grantham Protective Coating, Worth Waynflete Foundation, HSBC UK, KBR Gas Services, Ringrose Law Solicitors, Viking Signs, Allison Homes, Arraquip Steel, JMP Solicitors, Printhub, Paktronic Engineering, Vale Garden Houses, Avanti Windows, MKM Building Supplies and SGM Financial Management.