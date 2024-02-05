An annual swimarathon has passed the £1 million mark raised in its 35th year.

The Grantham Rotary Swimarathon took place on Friday (February 2) and came to a close yesterday (Sunday, February 4) at The Meres Leisure Centre.

Organisers, the Rotary Club of Grantham, hoped the event would surpass the £1 million mark and it did at 3pm on Saturday (February 3). The money is split between local good causes.

Celebrations as the £1 million mark is passed on the Saturday (February 3).

Roger Graves, lead organiser, said it was an “absolutely brilliant weekend.”

He added: “It was a fantastic event. It really was amazing.

Swimmers mid-action in the pool.

Smiley faces in the pool!

“The crowd really got behind us across the weekend. All the teams turned up and the crowds enjoyed it.

“The spirit was there and the Just Giving page went mad.

“We were excited within the club but what we didn’t realise was how excited the swimmers and supporters were.

“We had a huge backing from the people.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved, as I say there is no I in team.”

A dive into the pool for this swimmer.

Some children got the chance to commentate on the action.

This year saw 218 teams compete from across Grantham and the surrounding area to raise money for local charities.

Miss Ocean World, Laura Hudson was a guest at the event.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington (left) with Roger Graves (right).

The Grantham Rotary Swimarathon took place for its 35th year.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington (left) with other guests at the event.

Swimmers raring to go at the starting line.

Roger Graves (left) and Miss Ocean World Laura Hudson (right).

Smiley faces in the pool.

Roger Graves got into the action.

One person in the crowd got the chance to toot the horn.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham with the £1 million cheque.

Roger Graves with the £1 million cheque.

Celebrations as the £1 million mark is passed on the Saturday (February 3).

Roger Graves got into the pool as well.

Organisers the Rotary Club of Grantham with the £1 million cheque.

Swimmers raring to go at the starting line.

Swimmers took to the lanes to raise money for local charities.

These included four teams from the Sir Isaac Newton Primary School who raised £1,840 and 16 teams from Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, who raised just under £4,500.