An annual swimarathon has passed the £1 million mark raised in its 35th year.
The Grantham Rotary Swimarathon took place on Friday (February 2) and came to a close yesterday (Sunday, February 4) at The Meres Leisure Centre.
Organisers, the Rotary Club of Grantham, hoped the event would surpass the £1 million mark and it did at 3pm on Saturday (February 3). The money is split between local good causes.
Roger Graves, lead organiser, said it was an “absolutely brilliant weekend.”
He added: “It was a fantastic event. It really was amazing.
“The crowd really got behind us across the weekend. All the teams turned up and the crowds enjoyed it.
“The spirit was there and the Just Giving page went mad.
“We were excited within the club but what we didn’t realise was how excited the swimmers and supporters were.
“We had a huge backing from the people.
“A huge thank you to everyone involved, as I say there is no I in team.”
This year saw 218 teams compete from across Grantham and the surrounding area to raise money for local charities.
These included four teams from the Sir Isaac Newton Primary School who raised £1,840 and 16 teams from Sir William Robertson Academy, in Welbourn, who raised just under £4,500.