There was another great turnout at an annual charity fundraiser at the weekend.
Knipfest returned to Woodnook, near Grantham, on Saturday (July 6) to raise money for Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice.
The event, held in memory of Julie Copley who died of cancer in 2010, saw the day filled with musical acts, family entertainment and good weather.
Phil Noon, a member of the Knipfest committee, said: “It was really good and the weather was with us.
“We had screens with the football on as well. We had some great acts on and it was a really nice vibe.
“The bar was really well organised and there were hardly any queues. I think we got everything right.
“Anybody who didn’t come missed out.”
To date, over £228,000 has been raised for cancer charities, however the amount raised on the day is yet to be counted.