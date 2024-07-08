Home   Grantham   News   Article

Knipfest 2024 returns to Woodnook near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 12:30, 08 July 2024

There was another great turnout at an annual charity fundraiser at the weekend.

Knipfest returned to Woodnook, near Grantham, on Saturday (July 6) to raise money for Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice.

The event, held in memory of Julie Copley who died of cancer in 2010, saw the day filled with musical acts, family entertainment and good weather.

Organiser, Phil Noon with his grand daughter, Billie Bradley, 6. Photo: David Dawson
Jennifer and James Goodrich of Grantham with Isabella Goodrich, 8 and Alfie Goodrich, 2. Photo: David Dawson
Phil Noon, a member of the Knipfest committee, said: “It was really good and the weather was with us.

“We had screens with the football on as well. We had some great acts on and it was a really nice vibe.

Left to right: Carol Bamber, Poppy Marshall, 13, Sarah Marshall, Matilda Marshall, 9, Jemima Cussell-Smith, 9 of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Left to right: Phil Bates, Evie Bates 15, Emma Bates, Heidi McAuliffe, Abbi Webourn, Dale Webourn, Louis Welbourn 7 of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
“The bar was really well organised and there were hardly any queues. I think we got everything right.

“Anybody who didn’t come missed out.”

Left to right: Elyssia Singleton, Corey Pickup, Lee Pickup, Cashlim Pickup of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Left to right: Sue Brummitt, Tracey Moir, Charlie Healey, Sue Smith, Carly McKeown, James McKeown, Claire Clark, Suzy Green. Photo: David Dawson
Left to right: Maria Jessop, Blake Jessop, Ryan McNeil, Jade Jessop, Stave Jessop, Donna Kay of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Entertainment was all around at Knipfest. Photo: David Dawson
Matilda McDonnell, 11, Marc Huggins, Rosie McDonnell, Jo Huggins, Lois McDonnell, 7. Photo: David Dawson
Left to right: Joe Gibson, Les Schafer, Steve Hutton. Photo: David Dawson
Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson
Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson
Big screen for visitors to watch the football
People gathered for Knipfest in Woodnook, near Grantham on Saturday, July 6. Photo: David Dawson
Left to right: Clair Shipley and Jules Marshall of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson
Lauren Edley and Richard Harris. Photo: David Dawson
Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson
Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson
To date, over £228,000 has been raised for cancer charities, however the amount raised on the day is yet to be counted.

