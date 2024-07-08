There was another great turnout at an annual charity fundraiser at the weekend.

Knipfest returned to Woodnook, near Grantham, on Saturday (July 6) to raise money for Cancer Research, St Barnabas Hospice and Dove Hospice.

The event, held in memory of Julie Copley who died of cancer in 2010, saw the day filled with musical acts, family entertainment and good weather.

Organiser, Phil Noon with his grand daughter, Billie Bradley, 6. Photo: David Dawson

Jennifer and James Goodrich of Grantham with Isabella Goodrich, 8 and Alfie Goodrich, 2. Photo: David Dawson

Phil Noon, a member of the Knipfest committee, said: “It was really good and the weather was with us.

“We had screens with the football on as well. We had some great acts on and it was a really nice vibe.

Left to right: Carol Bamber, Poppy Marshall, 13, Sarah Marshall, Matilda Marshall, 9, Jemima Cussell-Smith, 9 of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Left to right: Phil Bates, Evie Bates 15, Emma Bates, Heidi McAuliffe, Abbi Webourn, Dale Webourn, Louis Welbourn 7 of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

“The bar was really well organised and there were hardly any queues. I think we got everything right.

“Anybody who didn’t come missed out.”

Left to right: Elyssia Singleton, Corey Pickup, Lee Pickup, Cashlim Pickup of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Left to right: Sue Brummitt, Tracey Moir, Charlie Healey, Sue Smith, Carly McKeown, James McKeown, Claire Clark, Suzy Green. Photo: David Dawson

Left to right: Maria Jessop, Blake Jessop, Ryan McNeil, Jade Jessop, Stave Jessop, Donna Kay of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Entertainment was all around at Knipfest. Photo: David Dawson

Matilda McDonnell, 11, Marc Huggins, Rosie McDonnell, Jo Huggins, Lois McDonnell, 7. Photo: David Dawson

Left to right: Joe Gibson, Les Schafer, Steve Hutton. Photo: David Dawson

Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson

Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson

Big screen for visitors to watch the football

People gathered for Knipfest in Woodnook, near Grantham on Saturday, July 6. Photo: David Dawson

Left to right: Clair Shipley and Jules Marshall of Grantham. Photo: David Dawson

Lauren Edley and Richard Harris. Photo: David Dawson

Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson

Craig Martini and Becca Faye with Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra. Photo: David Dawson

To date, over £228,000 has been raised for cancer charities, however the amount raised on the day is yet to be counted.