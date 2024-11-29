An app that was described as “potentially a national game-changer” helped a firm to win the Business Innovation prize.

Insurance firm Mark Bates Ltd took home the award in the category which was sponsored by South Kesteven District Council and announced by council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, held on Friday last week at Arena UK Allington.

He said it had been a difficult task for his deputy Paul Stokes to choose between the three finalists - which also included Farrow Friends and Harlaxton Engineering Services - because they were so different.

Mark Bates Ltd receive the Business Innovation prize from South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

But of Mark Bates, Coun Baxter said: “This company has made continual progress since its formation.

“The investment they have made in their innovative app is far-reaching and potentially a national game changer.”

After being announced as the winner, Mark told the Journal that the app is a one-stop shop for all things insurance.

SKDC logo

“A little firm based in Grantham is developing the most advanced insurance app in the market place and we really want to make sure that people know about that,” said Mark. “This award goes some way to helping us shout about it.”