Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault outside a gym.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 7.30pm on Monday, May 20, outside Holmes Gym on Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, following an argument between two men.

One man sustained serious leg injuries and was later taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Lincolnshire Police later arrested and charged Daniel Frankish, 41, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, with wounding without intent and possession of a knife in a public space.

Frankish has since been released on bail and will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for a trial on December 2.

Officers are now keen to speak to a man with a yellow mobility scooter who is believed to have witnessed the argument.

Anyone with information should contact detective sergeant Toby Manley by emailing Toby.Manley@lincs.police.uk and quote crime number 24000296386 in the subject line.