Police are appealing for information after three people, including two children, were involved in a crash at the weekend.

Alarms were raised on Sunday (July 14) just before 1pm when two-vehicles, including a blue Toyota Aygo and blue Vauxhall Antara, crashed on the A52 at Somerby Hill, near Grantham, outside the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

The Toyota was travelling eastbound and the Vauxhall, towing a trailer, was travelling westbound.

Two vehicles crashed on the A52 at Somerby Hill. Photo: RSM Photography

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serious injuries, while two children suffered injuries not thought to be life-altering.

The driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road remained closed for several hours. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should email phil.mcallister@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 189 of July 14.