Some events have been cancelled after the roof of a venue was damaged.

Due to water damage as a result of adverse weather, the ballroom roof in the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham, and some events have had to be cancelled.

A South Kesteven District Council spokesperson said the room will not be used for the next few weeks.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, due to unexpected circumstances, the ballroom is inaccessible for the next few weeks.

“All existing booking and room hires have all been advised, with some events and shows moved to alternative venues and, unfortunately some bookings have had to be cancelled.

“We apologise to anyone adversely affected and will do our best to accommodate those involved with the venue.”

The venue’s lift is also out of service and is due to be repaired in the next few weeks.

As a result, access to theatre seats will be by stairs only.

It comes after the lift at Stamford Arts Centre, also operated by the district council, broke. Last month an application to replace it was approved.

