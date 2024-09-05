An arts centre lift will be replaced at a cost of £40,000 after being out of action since August.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved plans to replace the customer lift with a new one at the Stamford Arts Centre in a meeting today (Thursday).

The lift has not been working since August as it was ruled as not safe to use. Since then, people have had to use the stairs to access the auditorium.

Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) was very pleased the plans had come to the committee, stating there had been problems with the lift for over three years.