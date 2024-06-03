An arts group is holding its first of new monthly exhibitions at a museum.

Grantham Arts Club started an exhibition of members-only work at Grantham Museum on Saturday (June 1) and it runs until June 29.

The exhibition is the first of monthly exhibitions that the club plans to hold at the museum to inspire artists to “put their art there”, as well as raise awareness of the museum.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

Dawn Wesselby, of Grantham Arts, said: “Grantham Art Club has been encouraging the practise of art and the benefits it brings since it was established around 1993.

“This is a very friendly group that helps each other and share knowledge and there’s plenty of opportunity for discussion about aspects of art which could be anything from the techniques of the master painters to helpful YouTube artists that members have come across.”

Visitors are welcome to Grantham Museum on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays from 10am until 4pm to see the exhibition.

For more information on Grantham Museum opening times, visit https://www.granthammuseum.org.uk/.

Anyone who would like to join Grantham Arts Club can call Nelson Porter 01476 564204.