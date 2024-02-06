A supermarket has announced it will open 110 express stores this month.

Asda will be opening these stores, two of which include in Colsterworth near Grantham and Louth, as part of their work to convert stores acquired from Co-op and the EG Group.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

Asda will be opening 110 express stores.

“February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

The new store openings will help customers to save an average of 8% on their groceries compared to at the former Co-op stores and 15% compared to at the EG Group convenience sites.

This announcement comes as Asda announced it will be closing 82 of its petrol stations, including Grantham and Lincoln, to go cashless.

What do you think of the opening of the new stores? Let us know in the comments below.