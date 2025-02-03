Home   Grantham   News   Article

The Balloon Bar to reopen in Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 16:23, 03 February 2025

A bar is re-opening its doors on Friday.

The Balloon Bar, based in Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard near Grantham, reopens on Friday (February 7) with a new tapas and cocktail menu.

Manager Luke Ball said: “The Balloon Bar is a brilliant addition to Belvoir’s retail village and with its cosy vibe and extraordinary decor, it’s a truly one of a kind offering for the local area.

The Balloon Bar
“Whether you’re popping in for a bite to eat or heading over after work for some well deserved drinks, The Balloon Bar offers it all and we can’t wait to reopen the doors once again.”

New dishes will feature barbecue pulled brisket tacos, chicken croquette, truffle mayonnaise, and red pepper arancini aioli and teriyaki salmon skewers.

Some new cocktails have been added to the menu.
A new cocktail menu will also include a Belvoir negroni, espresso martini, margarita, as well as exclusive drinks created by the bar’s own mixologist.

The bar is located on the ground floor of the Belvoir Bistro restaurant and cafe.

A look inside The Balloon Bar
It first opened in 2019 in the Engine Yard, which also features the Belvoir Farm Shop, bistro and other independent shops.

