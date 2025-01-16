The first thing that strikes you when entering Bela’s House is the size of the place.

Inside are four tables with just enough space for 12 diners to eat comfortably.

It’s what marketing people call intimate and what, for me, brings back fond memories of those meals on holiday in small sidestreet eateries where tiny rooms become alive with loud conversation and the hiss and clunks from the kitchen.

Bela's House in Grantham is a lovely, authentic Portuguese-Italian restaurant

You know, one of those places that make you feel that little bit superior to the other holidaymakers as you kid yourself you’ve gone all authentic with the natives, and that you’re not the 37th group of tourists in that day.

I presume this was very much the feel this Portuguese-Italian restaurant on Grantham’s Westgate is going for with its large street scene canvas and pastry counter.

And just like those city break diners, Bela’s House was an exciting find.

Inside Bela's House

The special's board

Through broken English our host-waitress-chef greeted my daughter and I with a big, beaming smile, showed us to our seats and presented us with the busy menu offering a selection of seafood, chicken, pasta and pizza dishes, while the specials board offered a variety of Mediterranean meals - from bifana (a pork sandwich with fries) to a seafood stew - and homemade desserts.

While Caitlin was quick to decide on spaghetti bolognese - this 10-year-old’s go-to Italian dish - I did that thing of overcomplicating what I should have and what I want to the point my brain started to heat up and just shouted ‘pizza’ back at me.

Our companion in this small room - who had unnecessarily apologised for her lack of English - told us how she had arrived in the country five years ago without any understanding of the language, before whipping on the chef’s clobber and heading into the kitchen the other side of a set of saloon doors to get cracking with that lovely hissing sound.

A look at the menu

Spaghetti Bolognese at Bela's House

As someone who lacks the skill sets to set up a restaurant in a country where I speak the language, I’m always amazed by people who manage to make a go of it on foreign shores.

But the biggest jaw drop came when the food was placed in front of us.

Read more Eat My Words reviews here

My pizza salami had just the right amount of meat and melt. In a world where it’s so easy to get pizza wrong, this was just right.

The pizza was just perfect

An Americano, a snip at £2.30

Offering Caitlin a slice she bit in, made a loud ‘mmmmmmm’ noise as her eyes widened in that pleasantly surprised way, nodded at me and left a two-word critique: “Proper pizza!”

After ordering, I was kicking myself for going with a cliche meal in this restaurant, but by the time my plate was clean I couldn’t have been happier.

And neither could Caitlin, who - although defeated by the amount of spag bol served up - told me it was as good as she’s had.

Both meals were a hit with Caitlin

The spag bol got the thumbs up

“Happy New you,” said our host as she collected payment before once again saying sorry for her grasp of the language.

Absolutely no apologies needed - the meal and company was fantastic.

Eat My Words

Out of five:

Food: The pizza was just perfect. And I’m told the pasta dish was superb. ****

Drink: An Americano coffee for me and a can of 7Up for Caitlin. ***

Decor: A small, cosy spot with the feel of an authentic Mediterranean diner. ***

Staff: Our multi-tasking host couldn’t have been any more accommodating. ****

Price: In total I paid £29.20: pizza £12, spaghetti Bolognese £12.50, 7Up £2.30 and coffee £2.40. Fantastic value. ****

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk