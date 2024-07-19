Two best friends and dancers have achieved gold in a world dance competition.

Matty McCaul, from Sedgebrook, and Ellie Shotliff, from Grantham, have brought home gold medals after competing in the Dance World Cup 2024 in Prague at the end of June.

The dance partners achieved gold in the classic duet and trio categories.

Matty McCaul (left) and Ellie Shotliff (right).

Matty said: “The standard at the Dance World Cup was incredibly high, so to attend in itself was an accomplishment, but to win our section was an outstanding achievement.”

The pair scored an impressive 91.8% with their classical performance.

Ellie said: “Our months of training and hard work on our classical piece really paid off.”

Following their win, both were invited to perform at the gala event on the last day of the competition.

Matty and Ellie both met each other at DancePointe in Grantham. They both hope to pursue a career in dance.

Matty will be leaving DancePointe in September to attend the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, one of the top ballet schools in the country.

Ellie will continue at DancePointe as an associate while she completes her GCSE’s next year.