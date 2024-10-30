A woman has transformed her home into a spooky house to raise money for charity.

For more than 20 years, Viv Cairns from Colsterworth has decorated her house and garden for Halloween.

Viv decided to do this as an alternative to her children going out trick or treating.

Viv Cairn's Halloween house is full of some spooky sights...

A creepy sight in the tent...

She said: “I didn’t like the idea of them knocking on doors, you didn’t know who was going to be behind the door.

“So, I always had a party for them and then as the parties went on, they got bigger and more people came.

A scary werewolf!

Ghosts ready to haunt visitors...

“This year, we have just bought a 32ft tent to go up the driveway and it’s bigger than I thought.

“There is also a small tent behind it with clowns in it. You walk through a maze where there are animatronics like werewolves, witches, vampires and anything else you can imagine!

“I think because we are going into winter, this is a nice celebration for the kids before Christmas. Also, with the nights getting darker it’s even spookier!”

Dracula is of course making an appearance!

This year, Viv is raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.

She added: “Recently, one of my friends was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“This is the first year I am doing it for charity and each year I have said I would do it for charity every year, but never got around to it.

Spooky clowns on each turn...

“It’s important to get as much money as we can for the charity. People may have a brother, dad or granddad that could be affected by this.

“I think we really need to pull together and help raise some funds.”

A mischievous rat

Viv will be accepting donations tomorrow night. Anyone who would like to visit her spooky house needs to go to 17A Bourne Road Estate, Colsterworth.