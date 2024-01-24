A branch on a centuries-old tree has broken off as a result of the stormy weather.

The branch on one of the cedar trees in the grounds of Fulbeck Manor snapped off on Monday due to Storm Isha, which resulted in an amber weather warning across the county earlier in the week.

The tree is believed to have been on the grounds for several centuries and is greatly admired amongst those who work on or near the grounds.

The branch has snapped off a centuries-old cedar tree in the grounds of Fulbeck Manor. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

Elizabeth Hunt, a full-time silver jeweller at Fulbeck Craft Centre, said: “Everybody who works at the centre is very upset about the branch snapping off.

“This is a truly beautiful cedar tree and has stood for several centuries in the manor grounds.

A tree inspector is set to inspect the tree to deem if it still safe. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

“This is one of several cedars in the ground and we all love the way their magnificent branches splay out producing the distinctive horizontal canopy.”

Where the branch snapped off. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

A tree specialist is set to give the tree a health check to check it remains safe for visitors to the grounds.