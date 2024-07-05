A cancer support group has had a busy few weeks.

At the Grantham Community Cancer Support Group’s recent meetings, they have been taking part in several activities, including a sound bath with Jo Elston-Moscrop from Under the Rowan Tree.

The group also had a Cha Cha Chair session with Wendy from Choices Gym.

The group in their Cha Cha Chair session.

Organiser Clare Roberts said: “At our last meeting the amazing Graham Briggs presented a donation of £860 to our group in memory of the amazing Carol Harley, who passed away last year.

“This enables us to continue to offer monthly meet ups and extra activities.

“I am so proud of how supportive this group is and look forward to sharing more smiles and giggles with this lovely bunch.”

The Grantham Community Cancer Support Group have had a busy few weeks.

On Saturday, July 20 at 2pm, there will be a Glowrobix session with Sally-Anne from Choices Gym.

At the group’s September session, they welcome Lynda Parish who will be providing reflexology tasters for members.

Anyone who is on a cancer journey or is supporting someone with cancer and is looking for support is welcome to get in touch by emailing granthamcommunitycsg@gmail.com.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at The Fox & Hounds in Old Somerby.