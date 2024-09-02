Silent disco walking tour held to mark upcoming opening of Thrive Studio in Grantham
People were dancing through the streets on the weekend.
Jasmine Duncan, owner of Thrive Studio due to open in Grantham on September 16, held a silent disco walking tour on Saturday (August 31).
The walk - or dance - started at the new studio in Watergate, down the high street, through Wyndham Park and back to the studio.
“We had so much fun. Cars were beeping and people were cheering us on, it was really amazing,” said Jasmine.
She added: “The atmosphere at the start was incredible. People in the pubs were all running to the windows to cheer us on and see what was going on.
“We paused at Wetherspoons to do a section of Cotton Eye Joe and it was such a laugh!
“We then headed to the park and did some routines, all while singing out loud and having a laugh.
“The further we went, the more confidence and energy there was.
“It was such an amazing evening and I left on a high, ready to do another one hopefully very soon!”
Thrive Studio officially opens on September 16 and a launch party will be held on September 21.