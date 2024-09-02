People were dancing through the streets on the weekend.

Jasmine Duncan, owner of Thrive Studio due to open in Grantham on September 16, held a silent disco walking tour on Saturday (August 31).

The walk - or dance - started at the new studio in Watergate, down the high street, through Wyndham Park and back to the studio.

Dancing down Vine Street.

“We had so much fun. Cars were beeping and people were cheering us on, it was really amazing,” said Jasmine.

She added: “The atmosphere at the start was incredible. People in the pubs were all running to the windows to cheer us on and see what was going on.

It looks like everyone was having a great time!

“We paused at Wetherspoons to do a section of Cotton Eye Joe and it was such a laugh!

Those who took part danced to Cotton Eye Joe outside of The Tollemache Inn in Grantham.

Those who took part danced to Cotton Eye Joe outside of The Tollemache Inn in Grantham.

“We then headed to the park and did some routines, all while singing out loud and having a laugh.

“The further we went, the more confidence and energy there was.

Throwing shapes in Wyndham Park.

Throwing shapes in Wyndham Park.

“It was such an amazing evening and I left on a high, ready to do another one hopefully very soon!”

Did you spot the people dancing around the streets of Grantham?

Did you spot the people dancing around the streets of Grantham?

Thrive Studio officially opens on September 16 and a launch party will be held on September 21.