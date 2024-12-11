Visitors can craft, shop, and meet Santa at a magical Christmas extravaganza opening this festive season.

Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, has transformed into a winter wonderland, offering a range of festive activities, workshops, and shopping experiences for visitors of all ages.

This festive offering promises a memorable Christmas experience against the picturesque backdrop of the castle.

Santa Claus leads the celebrations with grotto visits and weekend Breakfast with Santa sessions at the Belvoir Bistro, while naughty elves entertain children at the adventure playground with crafts.

Festive activities run weekends and daily from December 16 to Christmas Eve.

Adults can enjoy craft workshops in the Balloon Bar, including wreath-making, bauble painting, and Japanese present wrapping.

These workshops are perfect for those looking to add a personal touch to their celebrations.

The Engine Yard Retail Village complements the festivities with a curated selection of handcrafted gifts from local artisans, indulgent treats from the Belvoir Farm Shop, and a Festive Afternoon Tea at the Bistro.

The village, open daily, offers visitors the chance to shop, dine, and enjoy the beautifully decorated surroundings.

For more details, visit belvoircastle.com/christmas-workshops/.

Workshops and events can be booked online via the Belvoir Castle website.