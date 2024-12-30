An annual duck race has raised over £4,000 for local and national charities.

The Vale of Belvoir Lions' Boxing Day Duck Race marked its 40th year on Thursday in Bottesford, near Grantham.

Organisers confirmed 2,500 ducks sold at £2 each, raising over £4,000 for local and national Lions charities after costs.

More than 2,500 ducks took part in the annual race. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Lions

Thousands attended, including visitors from New Zealand.

More than 20 prizes were awarded across four races, with first-place winners including Noah Egan, Greg Hitchen, Sue Squibb and Jake Biddle.

Organisers thanked those who had supported the event including those who had sold the ducks, or supplied prizes for the event.

Crowds turned out for the 40th Vale of Belvoir Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Lions

The Vale of Belvoir Lions also raised over £12,500 in 2024, including from Santa's village tour and their November bonfire night.

Iain Murray, from the Lions, said: 'We've had an absolutely successful year, and we're into the tens of thousands in charitable donations.'"

Causes receiving funds include Dove Cottage Hospice, Rainbows Children's Hospice, Grantham Foodbank and other Lions charities.

Crowds watched on as the ducks made their way down the route. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Lions

There were around 20 prizes given out on the day. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Lions

The event was a quacking success. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Lions

The Lions will hold events in 2025, including a March music quiz. Residents can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday each month at the Durham Ox in Orston, welcoming new members.