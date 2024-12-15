School pupils have shown off their Christmas designs following a yuletide competition.

Children from Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, in Grantham, showcased their festive creativity in a competition run by Boundary Outlet.

Pupils from all year groups decorated wooden baubles with their own Christmas-themed designs, producing a range of impressive creations.

Kerin Kirkland, from Boundary Outlet, visited the school to award Lauren Tait and Matilda Coaten with a Christmas goodie bag for their winning designs. Photo: Supplied

Senior administrator Claire Williams said: “We had some amazing designs and creations.”

The winners, Lauren Tait and Matilda Coaten, received Christmas goodie bags from Kerin Kirkland of Boundary Outlet.

Lauren’s design featured a reindeer in a snowy forest, while Matilda created two friendly penguins in a Christmasy setting.

Lauren's design. Photo: Supplied

Matilda's design. Photo: Supplied

The children's decorations were on display at St Wulfram's Church's Christmas tree festival, in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Their designs, along with others from the competition, were displayed at St Wulfram’s Church for the Christmas tree festival.

They are now featured on the tree in Boundary Outlet’s coffee shop for visitors to admire.