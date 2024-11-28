Christmas has begun at a church.

The annual St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival and ice rink in Grantham returned last night (Wednesday, November 27) and runs until Sunday (December 1).

A procession was held in Market Place, followed by an opening ceremony in the church at 6pm.

The procession entering the church

The procession entering the church

A church spokesperson said: “This year’s Christmas tree festival is officially open!

“Thanks to everyone who came to the opening procession.

Millie Dove and Ilucaf Hass

Visitors looking at some of the trees.

“We can’t wait for you to see all the incredible community trees over the next few days.”

The festival continues today (Thursday), Friday and Saturday from 10am until 8pm and from 11.30am until 4pm on Sunday.

Father Stuart Cradduck with some of the trees.

Father Christmas with Katie McKeogh and Isaac Woudhuysen

Simon, Oliver and Amillia Meanwell

Josephine and Harriet Allen looking at some of the trees.

Choir members next to the church's ice rink.

Choir members next to the church's ice rink.

Josephine and Harriet Allen

Are you heading to the Christmas tree festival? Let us know in the comments below.