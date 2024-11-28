St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival and ice rink officially opens in Grantham for 2024
Christmas has begun at a church.
The annual St Wulfram’s Church Christmas tree festival and ice rink in Grantham returned last night (Wednesday, November 27) and runs until Sunday (December 1).
A procession was held in Market Place, followed by an opening ceremony in the church at 6pm.
A church spokesperson said: “This year’s Christmas tree festival is officially open!
“Thanks to everyone who came to the opening procession.
“We can’t wait for you to see all the incredible community trees over the next few days.”
The festival continues today (Thursday), Friday and Saturday from 10am until 8pm and from 11.30am until 4pm on Sunday.
