A children’s play space has had a “hugely successful” reopening nearly a year after its doors closed.

All Day Play, which offers messy, creative activities for children up to the age of 12, has officially relaunched in a new Stoke Rochford location.

Opened in 2021, the business went mobile in 2023 due to high rents.

Children enjoying hands-on activities at the newly reopened All Day Play.

However, owners Megan and Ross Gilmartin say the community has been “begging” for its return.

The first sessions in the new base at Unit 2 Estate Office, Home Farm, Cringle Lane, near the A1 between Stamford and Grantham, took place on Saturday (July 20).

Ross said: “The opening of the studio was a huge success and everyone who came had a blast.

Owners Megan and Ross Gilmartin welcomed visitors to All Day Play.

“We've seen lots of bookings come in as a result (as well as people rebooking who came on Saturday) and we are going to be in for a messy summer!”

He thanked Totty Schofield for helping set up the studio.

The play centre, a 'creative children's space', lets kids get messy and engage in hands-on activities.

Families explored the new gadgets and inventions at All Day Play.

Activities include sensory crafts, art projects, and slime workshops.

Megan from Virginia Beach, USA, and Ross from near Boston, Lincolnshire, started the business after creating activity boxes for their children during Covid lockdowns.

They then shared their creativity with fellow parents, and the popularity of a slime workshop led them to launch the play centre.

Creative projects and workshops engaging children at All Day Play.

With Megan a singer and Ross a music producer, both have creative backgrounds.

Ross says parents can expect kids to 'get very messy' and had 'really missed it'.

"It was such a hit when we opened, and everybody with kids around here absolutely loves it.

Kids getting messy with arts and crafts at All Day Play.

"We've managed to make it work this time, hopefully."

The site offers three daily sessions at 10am, 12.30pm, and 3pm. Tickets are £12 for 90 minutes, bookable at AllDayPlay.co.uk.

“We’ve worked hard to make this a much improved version of what we had before,” he said.

The excitement of children at the first session after All Day Play’s reopening.

A glimpse inside the creative space at All Day Play’s new Stoke Rochford location.

“We’ve added new gadgets and inventions for the kids to enjoy, and we believe the new setup will be a hit.”