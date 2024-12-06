Markets across South Kesteven have been cancelled due to bad weather this weekend.

Storm Darragh has sparked UK weather warnings — with strong winds forecast — leaving organisers of events across our area facing a difficult decision.

The Met Office says the storm is likely to cross Ireland late on Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

A number of weather warnings are in place across the country for Saturday. Image: Met Office

South Kesteven District Council said in a statement: “Due to the prospect of awful weather from Storm Darragh, SKDC's outdoor markets in Stamford and Grantham tomorrow (Saturday, December 7) are cancelled.”

They added that Grantham Crafters' Market will go ahead in the George Centre.

Bourne Town Council has also announced the cancellation of its Christmas Market, due to be held tomorrow.

A statement on the authority’s social media said: “Unfortunately, having looked at the weather forecast long and hard, spoken to many people involved, including councillors, contractors, traders et al, we are cancelling tomorrow's event.

“We know this is disappointing, but health and safety is first and foremost, and with wind gusts forecast in excess of 40mph and rain throughout the day, it would be irresponsible for us to go ahead.”

They said they were unable to postpone the event due to the notice period required for road closures.

Bourne’s Christmas lights will be turned on Saturday afternoon, but check local events for updates.

The Met Office advises preparing for disruption and ensuring safety.

Residents should secure loose items like bins, furniture, and trampolines to prevent damage.

Travel plans should also be checked and adjusted as necessary, with attention paid to road conditions and transport schedules.

The Met Office advises gathering essentials like torches, batteries, and power packs in cast of a power cut.