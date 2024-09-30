A popular beer festival brought the community together at the weekend.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival came to a close on Saturday (September 28) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

The three-day event brought together the Grantham community to try a range of cask ales, cider, keg beers, mead, cocktails and also alcohol-free drinks.

Laura and Carl Harris, Paul Selby and Denise Selby.

Terry Lyon and Tracie Stott at the cider bar.

On social media, a spokesperson for St Wulfram’s Church said: “Thank you to everyone who came and enjoyed the event, and to those who came and entertained us, but our biggest thanks have to go to the organising team and all the incredible St Wulfram's and Grantham CAMRA volunteers for their incredible hard work! Thank you everyone.”

Neville Lomas, David Dickinson, Beth Oakham and Adam Bishop.

Dave Gosney, Nicola Manlon and Kerrie Gosney.

Left to right: Organisers Mother Kate Hough, Flick Hamnett-Day and Mother Hannah Grivell.

