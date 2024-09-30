Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham wraps up for another year
A popular beer festival brought the community together at the weekend.
The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival came to a close on Saturday (September 28) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.
The three-day event brought together the Grantham community to try a range of cask ales, cider, keg beers, mead, cocktails and also alcohol-free drinks.
On social media, a spokesperson for St Wulfram’s Church said: “Thank you to everyone who came and enjoyed the event, and to those who came and entertained us, but our biggest thanks have to go to the organising team and all the incredible St Wulfram's and Grantham CAMRA volunteers for their incredible hard work! Thank you everyone.”
