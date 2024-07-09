A domestic cleaning service is expanding and opening a new launderette.

Domestic Bliss, owned by Rachel Buckley, is opening a new launderette called Laundry Bliss in the former Laundrylils in London Road, Grantham.

Laundry Bliss will act as the HQ for Domestic Bliss, offering customers laundry services alongside its current house cleaning services, ironing, oven cleaning, window cleaning, gardening and Airbnb cleaning services.

Rachel Buckley.

The opportunity for Rachel and Nicola Oakes, Airbnb manager for Domestic Bliss, to open the launderette came after Laundrylils closed last month following a fire and the premises became available.

Rachel said: “After the fire, we approached Chris [Lochrie] and he said he was going to be shutting down.

“The premises became available and we went for it. I think it’s going to be good as we will look to employ local people.

“Apart from Chris before and another ironing business in town, there isn’t anything else like us.

Laundry Bliss will open in the former Laundrylils in London Road, Grantham.

“We want Laundry Bliss to be the go to. Laundrylils had a good business and it was unfortunate circumstances what happened.

“We don’t want to step into Chris’s shoes, we want to offer a different approach.

“We are hoping that being in the same location as well people will come to us.

Rachel first launched Domestic Bliss three years ago after leaving a career in the NHS.

Since then, it has gone from “strength to strength” and employs 18 staff, including Nicola.

Rachel added: “I try to keep as much as I can local. I think knowing people in town we can connect with each other.

“We want Laundry Bliss to be the same.”

When the Laundrylils premises became available, Nicola approached Rachel to ask if she would want together to open the launderette.

Nicola Oakes

Nicola said: “With it being a completely new set up, the opportunities will open up.

“It will be a step up as we can cater to not only domestic clients but commercial clients as well.

“The more work we can get in, the more we can show how professional we are.

“My hope is to even outgrow the shop and to get it working on an even larger scale.”

Rachel hopes the business will officially open at the end of August. The shop is currently being redecorated.

In the meantime, the pair are offering laundry services from their homes.

Anyone who is interested in the cleaning services can get in touch via the website at https://www.laundry-bliss.co.uk/.

