Clocks have been created to mark the relationship between two twinning towns.

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind, Grantham St Wulfram’s) has commissioned four clocks to mark the twinning relationship between Grantham and Sankt Augustin.

Coun Harrison said: “I think that it is important that we nurture this Twinning Association and we have a lot of ideas moving forward.

The clock created to mark the relationship between twinning towns Grantham and Sankt Augustin.

“When our friends arrive from Germany in September, we will present them with a clock.”

Of the four clocks, one will be placed at the Guildhall, one presented to the Grantham Twinning Association, one to the Sankt Augustin Twinning Association and another to hosts who welcomed Tim Harrison to Germany when he visited Sankt Augustin, alongside other councillors, in March.

