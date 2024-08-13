A popular cocktail bar has new owners who plan to expand the menu and extend hours.

Grantham and Lincoln’s American food and cocktail bar Tap & Tonic has undergone a significant ownership change.

Known for its vibrant atmosphere and signature cocktails, Tap & Tonic has been acquired by Baldwins Travel Agency.

The Tap and Tonic in Market Place, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Owners Paul, Karen, and Luke Adams sold Tap & Tonic due to family health issues and retirement plans.

Paul Adams expressed his enthusiasm for retirement and his confidence in the new owners, stating: “We are delighted to hand over the reins to a local enterprise and look forward to the business’s continued growth under new leadership.”

Dan Shaw, spokesperson for the new owners, assured patrons that the bar’s beloved cocktails and American-influenced menu will remain a staple.

Site of the Tap and Tonic in Grantham.

“We are delighted to have acquired the Tap & Tonic business; we have decided to honour its history and will continue to offer plenty of signature cocktails and varied food choices,” he said.

The new management will honour the bar’s history with updates, including extended hours and breakfast options.

“We are fully supportive of the local community; the recent developments, particularly in Grantham town centre, have been a deciding factor in our local investment,” Dan said.

“We strongly support putting Market Place at the heart of Grantham and are looking forward to seeing the community space expand, of which we will remain a part.”

As Tap & Tonic moves forward under new local ownership, both branches will continue to serve their communities, with new enhancements anticipated to enrich the customer experience.

The transition follows the announcement in June that the business would be put up for sale.

The announcement came amidst roadworks in the Market Place, which had left other businesses fearful that the works would deter people from visiting their venues.

The nearby Boba Bar blamed the roadworks for its closure after just one year in business.

Bosses at the time, however, said the news would not affect the business’s day-to-day operations and that they saw the sale as a “positive step” that would see the brand developed further.