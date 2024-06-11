A town cocktail bar building is up for sale.

Owners of The Tap and Tonic cocktail bar, in Market Place, Grantham, have announced on social media they will be putting the building up for sale.

The announcement comes only one month after roadworks began in Market Place, leaving other businesses fearful the works would deter people from visiting their venues.

The Tap and Tonic in Market Place, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

The owners are looking to see if someone will continue to run the business as a cocktail bar.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Tap and Tonic said: “Due to numerous family health issues, retirement age and other factors we have decided reluctantly to put Tap and Tonic Grantham up for sale.

“In the hope that someone will wish to take the business forward building on the last nine years of successfully serving the fine people of Grantham and beyond.

“Business remains open as normal so please continue to support us as you have done amazingly for the last nine years, nothing has changed.”

Last week, owners of The Boba Bar in Market Place also announced its closure, blaming the roadworks for its reason to close only after one year.

Tap and Tonic has a second branch in Lincoln.

