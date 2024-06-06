A business has blamed ongoing roadworks for closing its physical store and moving online in a social media post.

Bubble tea business Boba Bar in the Market Place, Grantham announced its last day at the end of May with 'much sadness' in a Facebook post, attributing the closure to a decline in footfall since the start of roadworks for the £4 million renovation scheme.

“Customers expressed their frustration in getting to our shop and getting parked up,” they said.

The Boba Bar in Grantham. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

However, they assured customers of continued bubble tea delivery through Just Eat.

“We understand that this news may be disappointing for some of you but we hope that you will continue to support our small business,” they said in their post.

The front of the building now sits empty, devoid of equipment.

The business blamed the roadworks in a Facebook post online.

LincsOnline contacted the business by phone but has not received a response.

The owners opened the business in March 2023, aiming to offer something different to Grantham.

Businesses in the Market Place have raised concerns over the impact of ongoing roadworks on footfall and potential improvements.

However, South Kesteven District Council, responsible for the works, has stated that the new works will enhance the space for events and activities, boosting footfall.

Lincolnshire County Council recently released updates on the works in the area.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “It is always disappointing to hear of business closures, under any circumstances.

“Full pedestrian access to Grantham Market Place is being maintained throughout the improvement works and all our shops, markets and local businesses are trading as normal.”

They said ample car parking was available within a short walk of the town centre, with some spaces just a minute away from the Market Place.

“The work will make the area safer for pedestrians, create a single, level, open space for our traditional weekly market and include refurbishment of the Conduit Lane public toilets.

“Our vision is to bring back a busy, thriving Market Place and this has already started with events and family entertainment being provided on market days throughout the roadworks period.

“We continue to urge everyone to support the high street and local businesses.”