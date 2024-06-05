Work on the near £4 million Grantham Market Place scheme continues – with highways bosses releasing their latest update on the project.

Lincolnshire County Council’s latest update on the works, published on Tuesday, confirmed it had carried out initial site safety surveys, as well as removing all granite channel setts and Yorkstone setts from loading bays and ramps.

The authority has also removed part of the existing pavement surface to formation level in readiness for restoring the market and uncovered stone cobbles at the Market Cross side of the junction up to the High Street.

Grantham Market Place. | Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

This month the council will look to install new gullies and drainage as well as rebuild the existing gullies to a finished level.

They will look to trim surrounding areas and around utilities before providing extra protection.

They will then install a lower layer road surface before beginning paving works.

The works in the Market Place continue to require the full road closure of the Market Place and a softer closure on Conduit Lane with access maintained for taxis.

Barriers surround the Market Place while keeping pedestrian areas accessible, including access to temporary parking outside Gravity and the footway outside the Conduit Lane Tearooms and the Reflect Recruitment offices. No further changes are expected.

The Market Place plans, led by South Kesteven with support from Lincolnshire County Council, will involve removing parking areas around the Market Place and installing large areas of natural stone paving to create an open event space in the town.

The aim is to raise the road height of the shopping centre to create a single-level open space, able to host a regular programme of town centre events.

The council says the new works will create a more flexible space, enhancing its potential for events and activities and boosting footfall.

Broader efforts to rejuvenate Grantham town centre include refurbishing public toilets, redesignating car parks for short stays, and providing grants to improve shop fronts through the Heritage Action Zone funding.

However, concerns have arisen regarding potential disruption from construction activities and managing increased traffic flow.

Some businesses fear they may be severely impacted by a reduced footfall in people put off from visiting the area, with some worrying they may close up shop.

SKDC recently rejected calls for a £50,000 hardship fund to instead focus on implementing additional events and marketing to boost footfall for local businesses facing difficulties over the coming months while work is carried out in the town centre.