Children can enjoy decorating their own T-shirt at a town shop this Easter.

Cameron’s Crafts, based in the George Centre, Grantham, will host a special Colour Your Own T-shirt Day for children on Monday, April 14.

The event features two sessions: 10am to midday and 1pm to 3pm.

Children can decorate pre-prepared T-shirts with fabric pens and provided equipment.

The £10 event includes a T-shirt, printing, and squash.

Parents can reserve spaces by April 10, with 10 spots per session.

Suggestions or design preferences can be noted when booking.

The sessions are designed to be interactive and fun, offering children the chance to get creative and make a personalised keepsake.

Drinks will be provided, and parents can bring snacks.

Robert Cameron, who owns Cameron’s Crafts with wife Kerry, said the event provides an opportunity for local children to enjoy an Easter activity that is both creative and affordable.

"We want to get the kids excited about the concept of clothes that aren't just normal clothes... What we do is so versatile, and so you can pretty much, within reason, have anything on just about anything," Robert said.

“There's a certain passion to it that we're trying to pass on to other people—that clothes don't have to be boring; they can just be fun.”

The store will close during the event, but parents can still shop.

Cameron’s Crafts is also planning a monthly T-shirt design competition with the winner’s design printed.

For more information or to book a spot, parents can visit the store or respond to the Facebook post.