A party celebrating American Independence Day a few days early raised more than £600 for charity.

"The ‘Almost Fourth of July Party’ at the community-owned Thorold Pub in Marston on Saturday offered guests American food, sweets, and drinks, getting them into the spirit of the US celebration.

It culminated in a flypast by Britain’s RAF Red Arrows, seen by residents in Grantham and surrounding villages.

Organiser Chris Nastal, stationed at RAF Waddington on exchange from the US Air Force, said it was an ‘epic’ day.

“The Red Arrows were bang on time. People started showing up around midday and stayed all the way till closing,” he said.

“It was just so spectacular. A lot of people didn’t know we lived so close to them, and there were so many people connecting, reconnecting, and just having a great time.

The event was the busiest day ever at the community-owned pub. Photo: Chris Nastal

"It’s a memory that will last a lifetime. It was a special day, bringing people together."

More than £600 was raised for the RAF Association, and the pub said it was the busiest day since re-opening under community ownership in 2019, and possibly the busiest in its 200-year history.

The crowds at the event. Photo: The Thorold Facebook Page

Steve Richards, the chairman of The Thorold Community Benefit Society, called the day a “triumph”.

“[It was] a huge day for The Thorold, a wonderful day for our communities, and a great fundraiser for the RAF Association too,” he said.

“The busiest day by far for our community-owned pub since it opened in 2019. I have been in the village for 20 years and haven’t seen anything that comes close. I guess it was the busiest day in its 200-year history!”

The venue was kitted out in flags and other paraphenalia. Photo: Chris Nastal

He thanked all those who had helped organise the event, including a “baptism of fire” for the newly-hired Head Chef, whose first day it had been.

"To the Committee who put in a massive effort to support the event, your efforts are securing The Thorold’s future as a vital community asset. We all benefit from your dedication,” he said."