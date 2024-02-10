A house removal company won two awards at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

Vale Clearances was awarded Environmental Champion and the Judges Prestige Award at the awards ceremony on November 17, 2023.

For Environmental Champion - sponsored by Environcom - judges were looking for a business that could demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, care for the natural environment, improve the use of resources by cutting waste and increase its environmental understanding.

Vale Clearances wins the Judges' Prestige Award.

For the Judges Prestige Award - sponsored by Pentangle Engineering - the judges were “highly impressed with what they [Vale Clearances] have been able to achieve in a relatively short space of time”.

Director Chris Spibey said it was “absolutely amazing” for the company to receive two awards.

He added: “What we are doing I am really proud of. I didn’t think we stood a chance, but it’s incredible.

Vale Clearances Ltd receive the Environmental Champion award.

“The best way to recycle is not having waste in the first place.

“We do a lot of recycling in houses and we have made really good progress with it.”

Vale Clearances provides house removal services across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

In the space of three years, it has grown from a “fleet of one van to ten vans, with about 20 in the workforce,” added Chris.

He said: “At the start there is always a level of naivety going into the unknown.”

Chris believes that the fact the business has “crossed over two industries” stood out to the judges for them to win both awards.

He said: “We are doing it well and also how far we have come in such a short time.

“We also have so much focus on our customers.

“I think the judges who came and saw us, they could see our great work.”

On his team he describes them as a “big family”.

Looking to the future, he said the company has a “way to go” but they are going from “strength to strength”.

He added: “The future is bright and I am never going to change the way I do things.

“I want to give the staff the confidence and also show them the business isn’t me, it’s our business.”

Chris was also awarded Businessperson of the Year on the night.