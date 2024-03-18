A major road remains shut nearly 10 hours after a crash while a complex recovery takes place.

The A1 is expected to remain closed for at least another three hours while a “complex” recovery takes place to remove a lorry that crashed into the central barrier and overturned at Colsterworth just before 7am this morning (Monday, March 18).

A red Daf HGV and a white Man HGV were involved in the crash and both drivers have been taken to hospital with injuries. These are not thought to be serious.

One lorry has gone through the central barrier on the A1. Photo: National Highways

The road is closed both ways between the A607 at Harlaxton and Melton Mowbray turnoff and the Rutland Water turnoff.

Motorists travelling through rush hour will be affected by delays.

Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways

The lorry crashed into a central barrier and overturned. Photo: National Highways

Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways

Lincolnshire Police is set to provide an update at 7pm.

An aerial view of the crash on the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways

