Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 remains closed 10 hours after lorry crashes into central barrier at Colsterworth while ‘complex’ recovery takes place

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:35, 18 March 2024

A major road remains shut nearly 10 hours after a crash while a complex recovery takes place.

The A1 is expected to remain closed for at least another three hours while a “complex” recovery takes place to remove a lorry that crashed into the central barrier and overturned at Colsterworth just before 7am this morning (Monday, March 18).

A red Daf HGV and a white Man HGV were involved in the crash and both drivers have been taken to hospital with injuries. These are not thought to be serious.

One lorry has gone through the central barrier on the A1. Photo: National Highways
One lorry has gone through the central barrier on the A1. Photo: National Highways

The road is closed both ways between the A607 at Harlaxton and Melton Mowbray turnoff and the Rutland Water turnoff.

Motorists travelling through rush hour will be affected by delays.

Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways
Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways
The lorry crashed into a central barrier and overturned. Photo: National Highways
The lorry crashed into a central barrier and overturned. Photo: National Highways
Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways
Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways

Lincolnshire Police is set to provide an update at 7pm.

An aerial view of the crash on the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
An aerial view of the crash on the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways
Two lorries were involved in the crash. Photo: National Highways

Have you been affected by the crash? Let us know in the comments

Accidents Bourne Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE