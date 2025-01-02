A district council has called for a wide-ranging consultation on plans to close 16 A1 central reservation gaps.

South Kesteven District Council raised no objections to National Highways' plans when consulted as the local planning authority.

In the first phase of work, highways bosses are proposing to close 16 gaps between Little Ponton and South Witham at the same time as central reservation barriers in the area are upgraded.

A crossing point at Great Ponton. Photo: Google

A study into all 57 of the crossing points on the A1 between Stamford and Blyth began early in 2024 to find out what effect closing them would have on drivers.

Cabinet member for planning, Phil Dilks (Ind), said: “We welcome any efforts to improve highway safety on the A1.

“However, we have asked for wide consultation to include landowners, residents, and the county highways authority.

“This is so that National Highways can fully understand the impact of any closures and alternative routes that may become necessary, such as those related to highway safety or travel times for road users.”

National Highways' plans to close 16 crossings. Those surrounded with a black square are the ones the authority is looking at. Image: National Highways.

All of them are used for field access or for pedestrian access, according to National Highways.

It follows several crossing points becoming accident hotspots and the A1 seeing collisions along its length.

Issues include large HGVs or vehicles in central reservations blocking carriageways, or drivers crossing unsafely.

The issue has become such that many readers suggest it would be better to report when there are no issues.

However, many crossing points provide direct access to villages, and those needing them would have to travel further if closed.