Sixteen central reservation gaps on the A1 will be closed as investigations over whether this would make the road safer continue.

A study into all 57 of the crossing points on the A1 between Stamford and Blyth began earlier this year to find out what effect closing them would have on drivers.

National Highways, which is responsible for the main road, has been looking into how much they are used, what alternative arrangements could be put in place and what the consequences of closing any of them would be.

A crossing point at Great Ponton. Photo: Google

In the first phase of work, highways bosses are proposing to close 16 gaps between Little Ponton and South Witham at the same time as central reservation barriers in the area are upgraded.

All of these are used for field access or for pedestrian access, according to National Highways.

Ian Doust, programme development manager, said: "Safety is our number one priority and we are looking at long term proposals to close gaps in the central reservation along the A1 in Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Rutland, between Blyth and Stamford.

A car in the crossing point at Stoke Rochford. Photo: Google

“Following discussions with Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Rutland councils, and by listening to local communities, we’ve identified a number of gaps we intend to close over the coming years, demonstrating our commitment to safety along the A1.

“We are currently consulting with affected landowners and stakeholders along the route including parish councils and emergency services to gain their feedback, with a further consultation to follow in the new year."

A number of crossing points on the Lincolnshire stretch of the A1 are accident hotspots.

They require drivers to go through a small section of central reservation and cross the opposite carriageway, where vehicles are travelling at high speed.

The North Witham crossing point. Photo: Google

When HGVs are sat in the central reservation their trailers can block the live carriageway, posing a danger to oncoming traffic. Some drivers also cross when it’s not safe to do so.

Crossing points do provide direct access into a number of villages, including North Witham, Stoke Rochford, Claypole in Lincolnshire and Fernwood near Newark. Without them, drivers travelling to these villages would have to add extra miles onto their journeys.

We previously asked our LincsOnline readers whether they think A1 central reservation crossing points should be closed.

Of the 878 people who responded to the poll, 90% said they should be shut. Eight per cent of people want to keep them open while 2% are unsure.

Recent figures obtained by LincsOnline revealed there have been more than 230 crashes on Lincolnshire’s 21-mile stretch of the A1 in the past year.

In that time there were three fatal crashes on the 21-mile stretch of road.

A further eight incidents involved serious injuries and 50 resulted in minor injuries, as well as 171 prangs which were recorded as damage only.

Do you think closing crossing points will make the A1 safer? Let us know in the comments.

