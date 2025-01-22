A project to refurbish 100-plus asbestos-built council properties may finish later than planned, but councillors are satisfied with progress.

South Kesteven District Council’s Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee received an update on Grantham’s Earlesfield project on Monday.

Councillor Virginia Moran (Ind) reported 85 properties were completed in the first two phases, with 13 more due to begin.

More than 85 Earlesfield properties have so far been refurbished as part of a major project in Grantham. | Image: United Living Property Services

She noted concerns raised at the end of 2024 about the project’s March deadline.

She said a comprehensive action plan had been produced with contractors United Living, including weekly meetings and amended inspections.

She told members all properties 'will have commenced by March 31’.

“At present, we’re estimating approximately 10 properties will be returned to the council in April, or at the very worst in May,” she said.

However, she added: “Us being late on 10 properties out of the amount of work that’s gone on… is not a surprise. It was a huge undertaking.”

Councillors were satisfied with progress, quality, and the project's scale.

Coun Lee Steptoe (Lab) emphasised that the housing team had managed minor issues, noting 'robust' exchanges.

Alison Hall-Wright, Director of Housing, explained that relocating tenants, such as those booked for holidays, contributed to some of the delays.

Councillors raised questions about the project’s performance, delays, and discussions with the contractor.