A town councillor has stepped down due to poor health but the authority says it cannot afford an election to replace him.

Coun Kevin Doughty (Ind), elected to Grantham Town Council’s Springfield Ward in May, was confirmed to have resigned as councillor and Armed Forces representative at a meeting on Monday night.

Council leader Tim Harrison (Ind) said the decision was due to “personal health reasons” and that Coun Doughty would also be moving away.

Councillor Kev Doughty was elected under Grantham Together Independents and served as Armed Forces Representative.

“I tried to talk him round but realised his health was paramount and, with regret, accepted his resignation,” he said.

Coun Doughty had stood with Grantham Together Independent members and was praised by fellow ward member Councillor Elvis Stooke.

“I’m going to miss Kevin, I was looking forward to working with him as a town councillor,” he said.

The Grantham Town Council meeting on July 15.

“We both worked really hard to get elected but whoever does come on board in Springfield Ward, I look forward to working with them in the future and making things good for the Springfield Ward.”

A notice announcing the vacancy was posted on Monday.

If 10 ward residents register their interest in an election within 14 working days, the authority must hold a vote.

The Grantham Town Council meeting on July 15.

However, Coun Harrison said this would be unaffordable for the council, which only reformed in May after 50 years without a town council, and risk financial trouble.

“If 10 people register then we are going to be saddled with a £6,000 election bill which we can’t afford,” he said.

He told councillors the authority had started their term with around £46,000, with half taken by salaries, and other costs still to be confirmed.

He feared an election now would mean owing money to South Kesteven District Council.

“It makes financial sense for this town council if they do it as an application rather than call for an election because, as you all know, we’ve got nothing and we’d have to find six grand from nowhere,” he said.

“We don’t want to be getting on that boat and owing money already.”

The council had only just accessed their funds that day due to the bank’s “nightmare” process in transferring everything from the Charter Trustees, he told councillors.

Instead, councillors urge potential candidates to apply directly under the co-option process.

Applicants would make their case to the full council, who would vote on whom to accept.

“If you want to stand, please put yourself forward in an application. We will listen to all of them and it doesn’t cost us anything,” he said.

Coun Bruce Wells (Ind) will take over as Armed Forces representative.

LincsOnline has requested a comment from Councillor Doughty through the council.